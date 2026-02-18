Yas Clinic, ADSCC, Ohio University sign MoU to advance cellular, gene therapy research

ABU DHABI, 18th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Yas Clinic Khalifa City, in partnership with Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Center (ADSCC), signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Ohio University, marking a significant milestone in international scientific collaboration and research advancement in cellular and gene therapy.

The agreement was announced during a dedicated scientific exchange event that brought together medical leaders, researchers, and international experts to explore the future of stem cell innovation, advanced cellular therapies, and clinical applications that can transform patient outcomes. The program featured presentations on the ADSCC stem cell program, advances in cell and gene therapy, and future therapeutic applications beyond cancer treatment.

This collaboration aims to strengthen research cooperation, promote knowledge exchange, and support the development of innovative treatments in hematology, oncology, and regenerative medicine. Through this partnership, Yas Clinic and ADSCC continue to position Abu Dhabi as a regional hub for advanced medical research and patient-centered innovation.

Dr. Maysoon Al Karam, Chief Medical Officer at Yas Clinic – Khalifa City, said:"This collaboration reflects our commitment to advancing medical knowledge and translating research into meaningful clinical impact. By working alongside ADSCC and Ohio University, we are strengthening our academic ecosystem and opening new doors for innovation in cell and gene therapy that will ultimately benefit patients and future generations.

The scientific exchange also highlighted emerging global advancements in CAR-T and cellular therapies, emphasising the importance of collaborative research, local clinical application, and accelerating innovation in treatment development.

Mubasher Maqbul, acting CEO of Yas Clinic, said: "This partnership represents an important step in strengthening our commitment to innovation, research, and academic collaboration. By working closely with Ohio University and our partners at ADSCC, we are creating new pathways for scientific discovery that will ultimately enhance patient care and bring advanced therapies closer to the communities we serve."

Dr. Mohamed Abuhaleeqa, Consultant, Hematology & Bone Marrow Transplant / Chair of Academic Affairs at Yas Clinic- Khalifa city, added:

"Research collaboration is the cornerstone of modern medicine. Through this strategic alliance, we are fostering a strong ecosystem of clinical learning, scientific exchange, and translational research that will accelerate the development of advanced cellular therapies and improve outcomes for patients across the region."

The signing ceremony reflects the shared vision of Yas Clinic, ADSCC, and Ohio University to build sustainable academic partnerships, drive clinical innovation, and contribute to the global advancement of regenerative and precision medicine.