Al Maktoum Archives' BoD holds first meeting, approves 2026 action plan

DUBAI, 18th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The Al Maktoum Archives Board of Directors held its first meeting, chaired by Mohammad Al Gergawi, Chairman of The Executive Office of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, in the presence of Abdulla Mohammed Al Basti, Secretary General of The Executive Council of Dubai; Saeed Al Eter, Director General of The Executive Office of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum; Marwan bin Ghalita, Director General of Dubai Municipality; Hala Badri, Director General of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority; Mona Ghanem Al Marri, Vice Chairperson and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council; and Dr. Mohammed Salem Al Mazrouei, Board Member of the Mohammed bin Rashid Library Foundation.

During the meeting, the Board of Directors reviewed the progress of the Al Maktoum Archives project in documenting and preserving tangible and intangible cultural heritage relating to Dubai’s rulers and the ruling family, ensuring its accessibility for future generations. The Archives serves as a comprehensive repository for content and literary material pertaining to Dubai’s rulers, encompassing their biographies, private collections, and literary works, while documenting their historical and leading role in transforming Dubai into a modern global cultural and economic hub.

The Board of Directors approved the 2026 action plan for Al Maktoum Archives and discussed strategic projects and programmes that will mark the Archives’ inaugural phase. The meeting included a review of key performance indicators and team priorities.

Additionally, the Board examined the main projects planned for 2026, their expected outcomes and the frameworks for their launch and expansion. These efforts are designed to solidify Al Maktoum Archives’ leading role in documenting the governance legacy of both Dubai and the Al Maktoum family.

Board members emphasised the importance of fostering integration with local, regional, and international stakeholders, and building effective partnerships that maximise the Archives’ impact and broaden the reach of its programmes and initiatives.

Mohammad Al Gergawi stated: “The Al Maktoum Archives reflects the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to safeguard our national legacy and document leadership experiences that have shaped Dubai into a model of development and prosperity. The Archives represent a strategic milestone in preserving Dubai’s history and highlighting the visionary approach of its rulers; one rooted in action, dedication and ongoing accomplishments.”

Al Gergawi noted that Al Maktoum Archives will adopt a comprehensive roadmap and rigorous performance indicators to ensure a tangible, sustainable impact. He added that this approach underscores the Archives’ position as the definitive national authority for documenting the intellectual and cultural legacy of Dubai Rulers, ensuring their leadership insights are preserved and passed down to current and future generations.

He added: “The next phase will focus on establishing a robust institutional ecosystem that meets the highest international standards in governance, archiving, and content management. Through the launch of landmark research and documentation programmes, Al Maktoum Archives is set to become a premier platform for knowledge, and an inspiration for visionary leadership and creative thought.”

Al Maktoum Archives aims to build a comprehensive digital record of the emirate’s rulers and the Al Maktoum family; qualifying national talent to manage the Archives with expertise in archiving and in records management, organisation, and oversight. The Archives will serve as a primary reference for decision-makers, researchers, academics, and others interested in Dubai rulers’ leadership, intellectual, political, social, and administrative legacy.

The Al Maktoum Archives will collaborate with relevant local, regional, and international organisations to facilitate the exchange of information and expertise on historical documents, and raise cultural awareness about documents, books and biographies pertaining to Dubai rulers.

The Archive will also publish books, bulletins, and reference works on historical documents, and develop its cultural and media content to highlight the leadership experience and humanitarian contributions of Dubai rulers. It will provide information to researchers and interested audiences, and coordinate with relevant entities in the UAE to establish cooperation mechanisms that advance the Archives’ objectives locally, regionally, and globally.