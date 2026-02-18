Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive Ramadan well-wishers

AJMAN 18th February, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, received well-wishers on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan this evening at Al Zaher Palace, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of Ajman Executive Council.

They accepted Ramadan greetings from dignitaries, tribal elders, and a number of citizens and residents in the UAE, who extended their heartfelt congratulations and best wishes. They prayed for the continued health and well-being of the Ruler and Crown Prince, and for the UAE, its wise leadership, and its people to enjoy further progress, prosperity and blessings during this holy month.