Abdullah bin Zayed, New Zealand FM discuss strengthening cooperation, partnership ties

ABU DHABI, 18th February, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, held a telephone conversation with Winston Peters, Minister of Foreign Affairs of New Zealand, during which they discussed bilateral relations and ways to enhance cooperation across all fields.

The two top diplomats also explored opportunities to advance joint cooperation across various vital sectors within the framework of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership between the two countries, in a manner that supports their respective development priorities.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah underscored the strength of relations between the United Arab Emirates and New Zealand, highlighting the mutual commitment to further developing these distinguished ties and building upon them to achieve greater progress and prosperity for the two friendly nations and their peoples.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah and the New Zealand Foreign Minister also reviewed the latest regional and international developments, and exchanged views on issues of shared interest.