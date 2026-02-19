Graduation of first ‘GDRFA Dubai Nudgeathon’ cohort to drive smarter government services

DUBAI, 19th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai (GDRFA Dubai), in partnership with the Mohammed Bin Rashid School of Government (MBRSG), celebrated the graduation of the first cohort of the “GDRFA Dubai Nudgeathon”, an innovative programme focused on applying behavioural insights and design thinking to advance government services and policymaking.

The initiative reflects GDRFA Dubai’s commitment to innovation, professionalism and enhancing quality of life through human-centred and proactive government solutions.

The graduation ceremony was attended by Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director-General of GDRFA Dubai, and Mohammed Al Khatib, Senior Director of Corporate Support Service at MBRSG, alongside senior officials and leaders from both entities.

During the event, participants presented the outcomes of a 100-day challenge that brought together 51 employees, resulting in the development of 10 qualitative projects based on behavioural science principles. The projects addressed operational challenges and introduced new approaches to designing flexible and proactive government services.

An accompanying exhibition enabled attendees to review the projects in detail, highlighting the applied methodologies and their anticipated impact on customer experience and service efficiency.

Outstanding teams were honoured during the ceremony in recognition of their contributions, reinforcing a culture of teamwork, appreciation and institutional engagement, while promoting a positive and innovation-driven work environment.

GDRFA Dubai stated that the Nudgeathon programme supports its vision of building a flexible and forward-looking government ecosystem grounded in understanding human behaviour. The initiative aims to enhance customer experience, strengthen community safety and security, and support integrated services that reinforce Dubai’s global competitiveness.

Lt Gen Al Marri said, “The GDRFA Dubai Nudgeathon was not merely a training programme, but a practical experience that redefined how government services can be designed to be closer to people and more impactful in their daily lives,” he said. “True innovation begins with understanding human behaviour, and investing in national talent is key to delivering smarter services and improving quality of life for both the community and our employees.”

He added that the programme demonstrated the ability of national talent to develop secure and seamless digital solutions that strengthen institutional governance, improve resource efficiency and support long-term sustainability.

Al Khatib described the initiative as a significant step in integrating behavioural sciences into government operations, enhancing decision-making, policy design and service delivery through evidence-based approaches. He added that the programme’s multidisciplinary framework enabled participants to transform ideas into practical solutions with lasting institutional impact, noting that the partnership between GDRFA Dubai and MBRSG represents a successful model for bridging academic knowledge with government application.

The initiative forms part of GDRFA Dubai’s broader strategy to enhance quality of life and employee wellbeing, strengthen institutional governance, improve operational efficiency and develop innovative, future-ready services that place people at the heart of government development.