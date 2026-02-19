FANR hosts Joint Emergency Radiological Monitoring and Assessment Team meeting

ABU DHABI, 19th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation (FANR) hosted the Joint Emergency Radiological Monitoring and Assessment Team (JERMAT) meeting in Abu Dhabi, bringing together national stakeholders to enhance coordination on radiological monitoring, sampling, and assessment.

Officials from federal and local entities participated in the meeting, which focused on strengthening national capabilities for radiation measurement, environmental sampling, laboratory analysis, and radiological impact assessment.

Discussions emphasised the importance of clarifying the roles and responsibilities of various stakeholders, such as to improve readiness, data-sharing, and coordinated decision-making to support timely protective action recommendations for the protection of the public and the environment, in line with international standards.

Participants reviewed lessons learned from past emergency preparedness exercises, with particular attention to radiological monitoring arrangements within emergency planning zones and extended planning distances.

The meeting addressed current and future challenges related to radiological monitoring coverage, integration of monitoring data from multiple entities, and preparedness for radiological emergencies beyond the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant. Participants discussed opportunities to enhance joint monitoring mechanisms, improve laboratory capabilities, and support effective interpretation of radiological data to inform emergency response decisions.

FANR also outlined its continuous efforts to strengthen national radiological monitoring capabilities and support JERMAT through the development of standardised procedures, technical guidance, training programmes, proficiency testing, and cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

Established in 2015, JERMAT comprises several Federal and Local stakeholders who plan and conduct coordinated radiological monitoring, sampling, and laboratory analysis during nuclear and radiological emergencies. The meeting reaffirmed the importance of sustained collaboration among national partners to ensure a robust, integrated, and effective radiological monitoring and assessment framework for the UAE.