Dubai Ports Authority joins International Association of Ports and Harbors

DUBAI, 19th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The Dubai Ports Authority (DPA), under the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, has officially joined the International Association of Ports and Harbors (IAPH) as a regular member.

The move reflects Dubai’s strategic direction to strengthen its presence on influential international platforms within the global ports sector and to further its role in advancing a more sustainable, efficient and resilient maritime ecosystem.

Through this membership, DPA will enhance collaboration and knowledge exchange with port communities across more than 90 countries. The Authority will actively participate in IAPH programmes and initiatives focused on emissions reduction, energy transition, digital transformation, maritime supply chain data coordination, risk management, emergency preparedness and operational resilience.

Captain Ibrahim Al Blooshi, Executive Director of Dubai Ports Authority at the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, said the step aligns with Dubai’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its integration within the global maritime ecosystem and expand international partnerships that support sector sustainability and enhance supply chain efficiency. He added that the membership reinforces Dubai’s competitiveness as an innovative, future-ready maritime hub committed to sustainable development.

Al Blooshi said, “Joining the International Association of Ports and Harbors marks an important milestone in our journey to deepen integration with the global maritime community, exchange best practices, and advance our priorities in safety, digital transformation, and sustainability. This membership also enables us to contribute to the development of international port standards.”

Al Blooshi added that the move reflects Dubai’s commitment to advancing safe, efficient and future-ready port operations in line with global best practices, strengthening the emirate’s competitiveness and elevating maritime standards internationally.

Al Blooshi further noted that membership in IAPH opens new horizons for strategic partnerships and joint projects, enhances Dubai Ports’ ability to keep pace with rapid shifts in global supply chains, and supports the adoption of smart solutions and advanced technologies. It also strengthens port readiness, business continuity, and customer experience through more flexible, faster, and reliable services.

Dubai Ports Authority oversees three major ports in the emirate - Jebel Ali Port, Al Hamriya Port, and Mina Rashid in addition to Dubai Drydocks and Dubai Maritime City. The Authority continues to strengthen the global standing of these ports through infrastructure development, operational regulation, enhanced inspection and control systems, and service modernization in line with leading international practices.

This membership comes in line with Dubai’s broader vision to position its ports as key drivers of growth and trade, as well as advanced centers of competitiveness, sustainability, and innovation, through international partnerships that accelerate transformation and support the adoption of standards and solutions that enhance operational efficiency and sector resilience in the face of global change.