Higher Education Committee reviews system developments, next-phase directions

DUBAI, 19th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The Higher Education Committee recently met at the headquarters of the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research (MoHESR) in Dubai.

The meeting was chaired by Dr. Abdulrahman Al Awar, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation and Acting Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, and attended by committee members and representatives of relevant authorities.

During the meeting, Al Awar noted that the UAE’s higher education system is undergoing significant reforms in line with the leadership’s vision to invest in people and boost readiness for the future. He reiterated the pivotal role of the new Federal Decree-Law on Higher Education and Scientific Research in setting a clear roadmap to enhance quality and governance, align education with labour market needs and strengthen the country’s position as a global hub for education, research and innovation.

Dr. Al Awar said, “We are committed to working with our partners to build a flexible, integrated higher education system grounded in quality, efficiency, and innovation. This showcases the committee’s role in aligning policies and legislation with national priorities, strengthening the sector’s contribution to competitiveness and solidifying the country’s position as a global hub for knowledge and future skills.”

The meeting reviewed progress on recommendations from the previous session, as well as key strategic initiatives to strengthen the higher education system, enhance future readiness, and boost regional and global competitiveness.

Additionally, it tracked the implementation of the new Higher Education Law, a key step toward a more efficient, flexible, and outcome-focused system aligned with national goals. The committee also discussed the federal universities’ financing plan, supporting sustainable models that drive performance and institutional excellence.

Furthermore, the committee reviewed updates to the Higher Education Database as a key tool to support strategic decision-making and better align education with labour market needs. Members also discussed the 2026-2030 research and development budget for federal higher education institutions, highlighting their role in preparing globally competitive national talent.