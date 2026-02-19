Korea's auto exports rise over 20% in January

SEOUL, 19th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The Republic of Korea's auto exports rose 21.7 percent from a year earlier in January, driven by robust shipments of eco-friendly models and a larger number of working days, government data showed Thursday.

The combined value of automobile exports came to US$6.07 billion last month, the second-highest for any January, thanks to strong demand for electric vehicles (EVs) and hybrid cars, according to the data from the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Resources.

EV exports climbed 21.2 percent on-year to $780 million, while shipments of hybrid cars surged 85.5 percent to $1.71 billion, Yonhap News Agency reported.