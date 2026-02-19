Dubai Culture concludes ‘Al Marmoom: The Living Wild’, launches virtual edition

DUBAI, 19th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) has concluded ‘Al Marmoom: The Living Wild’, an exhibition organised in collaboration with Ali Khalifa bin Thalith, Secretary-General of the Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum International Photography Award.

The exhibition spotlighted the Al Marmoom Desert Conservation Reserve, highlighting its natural landscape and biodiversity as integral elements of the local environment and cultural heritage.

Dubai Culture also launched the exhibition’s virtual edition, which will remain accessible until 18th March. The virtual experience enables audiences to explore the featured photographs and interactive content developed using augmented reality technology.

The 10-day exhibition attracted more than 10,000 visitors and featured 24 photographs documenting species of animals and birds inhabiting the reserve. Dubai Culture also organised augmented reality experiences designed to enhance audience engagement and provide educational insights into the reserve’s wildlife.

In parallel, Dubai Culture honoured the winners of the ‘Al Marmoom: The Living Wild’ competition, which aimed to encourage community members and visitors to engage with the exhibition and its creative photographs and videos. Hazel Arnold won first place, followed by Nayef Alhosani in second and Yousaf Hussain in third.

Shaima Rashed Al Suwaidi, CEO of Arts, Design and Literature Sector at Dubai Culture, said the exhibition presented a unique model that brings together art and the environment, encouraging visitors to explore and reflect on the details of nature while strengthening their sense of responsibility towards protecting ecosystems.

The exhibition allowed visitors to explore the site from their private vehicles, offering an immersive cultural experience within the natural setting.