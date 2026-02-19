Ladies Sports Academy organises series of Ramadan championships

ABU DHABI, 19th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Sports Academy has announced the organisation of a series of Ramadan Women’s Championships from 22nd February to 2nd March, with participation from players across various age groups.

The competitions will include basketball, volleyball, padel, football and running, as part of efforts to support the development of women’s sports, enhance community participation and strengthen the presence of widely practised sports across the UAE.

In a statement, the academy affirmed its continued leadership in women’s empowerment through a comprehensive agenda of programmes, events and initiatives during February, reflecting its strategic commitment to supporting women and inspiring them to actively participate in various sporting activities.

As part of the “Year of Family” initiatives and in conjunction with the holy month of Ramadan, the academy strengthened its community engagement by opening its padel courts daily for families and children, providing daily access to football fields, and allocating its running track for families throughout the month.

The academy also organised an awareness workshop titled “Your Journey to Healthy Eating” in collaboration with Danat Al Emarat Hospital. The workshop focused on empowering participants to adopt a healthy lifestyle aligned with daily life demands, while highlighting the importance of social support in sustaining healthy habits over the long term.