UAE provides urgent relief to support flood-affected communities in Mozambique

ABU DHABI, 19th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates has provided urgent relief assistance through the UAE Aid Agency to support people affected by the recent floods in Mozambique, which resulted in dozens of fatalities and widespread damage to residential areas.

The UAE’s emergency relief support comes as part of its international commitment and humanitarian responsibility to assist those impacted by natural disasters and climate-related crises worldwide.

The initiative aligns with the UAE’s foreign aid policy and reflects its ongoing cooperation with the UN and international organisations, as well as local institutions in beneficiary countries.

Dr. Tareq Ahmed Al Ameri, Chairman of the UAE Aid Agency, reaffirmed the UAE’s leading global humanitarian role in responding swiftly to natural disasters and providing urgent assistance to affected communities.

This support is implemented in line with the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to ensure rapid crisis and emergency response and to assist impacted communities through the provision of comprehensive support aimed at achieving early recovery and securing access to essential needs, including food, medicine, clothing, and shelter.

The efforts are carried out under the supervision of H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs and Chairman of the International Humanitarian and Philanthropic Council, and in coordination with relevant local, regional, and international entities.

Al Ameri explained that the Republic of Mozambique experienced heavy rainfall accompanied by widespread flooding since early January, particularly in the southern and central regions. These conditions have resulted in significant human and material losses, displaced large numbers of residents, and severely affected infrastructure and essential services.

The Agency has provided shelter supplies, essential food items, medical supplies, and cholera treatment vaccines to all affected segments of society, including men, women, and children.

Essential food supplies will be procured from the local market in Mozambique, in coordination with the UAE Embassy, to ensure a swift emergency response while also supporting