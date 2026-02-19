UAE Conference on Medical Education 2026 kicks off in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 19th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE Conference on Medical Education 2026 (ECME 2026), organised by the National Institute for Health Specialties (NIHS) at United Arab Emirates University, is being held at the Fairmont Bab Al Bahr in Abu Dhabi, bringing together academic leaders, experts and decision-makers from across the UAE and abroad.

The conference has established itself as a national and regional platform for exchanging expertise and discussing best practices in medical education, supporting efforts to strengthen the healthcare education system and enhance workforce readiness.

The 2026 edition focuses on the transformation of medical education and its future in the UAE and the wider region, in line with national priorities to develop a sustainable, high-quality and innovation-driven healthcare sector.

ECME 2026 focuses on a range of key themes, including the integration of artificial intelligence in curriculum design, adaptive learning, assessment, and feedback systems within clear ethical, educational, and technical frameworks. The conference also highlights the role of the National Institute for Health Specialties in developing standards and regulatory frameworks, and in driving innovation across postgraduate programmes.

In addition, the conference addresses the development of future-ready physicians and clinical leaders through faculty development, digital competencies, and academic leadership, alongside sustainable and flexible health workforce planning, the advancement of assessment and examination systems, the promotion of lifelong learning, the exploration of digital health and simulation, and the strengthening of regional and international integration in medical education and accreditation policies.

The two-day event features four plenary sessions, research presentations, scientific posters and 10 specialised workshops focused on accreditation, assessment, programme management and faculty development.

The conference brings together academic leaders, faculty members, programme directors, residents and trainers, researchers, and policymakers.

The event is supported by several strategic partners and sponsors, including Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA), Dubai Health, Burjeel, and the Emirates Health Services.