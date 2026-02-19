Oman named Guest of Honour at Sharjah International Book Fair 2026

MUSCAT, 19th February, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA), has announced the Sultanate of Oman as Guest of Honour for the upcoming 45th edition of the Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF).

The selection recognises Oman’s contributions to Arab literature and thought, and honours its longstanding intellectual presence across the Gulf and wider Arab cultural landscape.

H.H. Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi said that hosting Oman reflects a celebration of the depth of Arab and Gulf culture, and of a nation closely connected to the UAE in geography, language, shared memory and values.

She noted that Oman’s established cultural presence and distinguished experiences across knowledge-based fields will enrich the fair, offering audiences an opportunity to engage with the diversity of the Arab cultural sphere and strengthen dialogue between readers and creators across the region.

“Oman has made significant contributions to Arab culture through its distinguished literary and intellectual traditions, and through the work of its writers, thinkers and creatives. Oman’s presence at SIBF offers visitors the opportunity to explore the aesthetics and diversity of Omani literature and arts, and to engage with its creative achievements that reflect the richness and depth of Arab identity, while meeting prominent cultural figures who have advanced the book and reading movement across generations," Sheikha Bodour said.

The announcement followed the signing of an agreement by Said bin Sultan bin Yarub Al Busaidi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Youth for Culture of the Sultanate of Oman, and Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri, CEO of the SBA.

Al Busaidi said the agreement to celebrate Oman as the Guest of Honour builds on the strong cultural partnership between Oman and the UAE and reflects the historic and social ties between the two nations. He added that it aligns with the shared vision of their leaderships to strengthen collaboration and constructive cooperation across all sectors, particularly in culture and arts.

He added that the programme aims to showcase the Sultanate’s heritage and intellectual output, while offering deeper insight into its cultural and artistic experiences across fields, including thought, literature, poetry, theatre, fiction, visual arts and music.

“Our aim is to introduce Arab and international audiences to Omani culture, while strengthening the global presence of Omani writers and creatives, and supporting the local publishing sector by opening channels of collaboration with Arab and international publishing houses. This will enhance the reach of Omani books in international markets. The programme will feature a curated selection of cultural and artistic events, offering visitors a comprehensive overview of Oman’s intellectual and creative achievements," Al Busaidi stated.

Al Ameri said: “Selecting a Guest of Honour for each edition of SIBF reflects the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan Bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, who has placed culture and the book industry at the heart of Sharjah’s civilisational project. Under this vision, the fair has evolved into a sustained platform for global dialogue. The Guest of Honour pavilion, which brings together writers, publishers and thinkers from around the world, serves as a window onto diverse cultural experiences and a dynamic space where literature, arts and knowledge intersect.”

Al Ameri added, “Under the direction of H.H. Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, we are committed to ensuring the Guest of Honour participation evolves into sustained professional cooperation that supports cultural exchange, publishing, distribution and knowledge-sharing, and contributes to expanding the global presence of Arab books.”

Oman’s Guest of Honour programme at the 45th edition of SIBF will feature various literary and cultural events reflecting the richness and diversity of Omani culture, from prose, theatre and poetry to contemporary literature and visual arts. The programme will also see a line-up of distinguished Omani writers, intellectuals and publishers, in addition to other events that highlight key milestones in Oman’s cultural history.