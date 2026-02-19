'Ma’an', Waha Capital to support community-led initiatives in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 19th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an, Abu Dhabi Government’s official channel to receive social contributions, has signed an agreement with Waha Capital, the Abu Dhabi‑listed investment management company, to jointly advance a variety of social projects in Abu Dhabi.

The agreement was signed by Eng. Abdullah Humaid Al Ameri, Director-General of Ma’an, and Mohamed Hussain Al Nowais, Managing Director of Waha Capital.

The agreement comes as part of both parties’ commitment to support social priorities in key sectors, including education, health, environment, infrastructure, and social services.

Priority projects include the social, health, wellness, humanitarian and environmental sectors with projects aligning with shared values and goals of both entities.

“Partnerships are at the heart of our work at the Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an. Through this collaboration, we will utilise the generous contribution to empower partners to lead and deliver major programmes and initiatives that address social priorities," Al Ameri said. "We will shine a light on the impact partnerships can achieve in amplifying social impact, promoting community development and building a cooperative society.”

Al Nowais said, “At Waha Capital, we believe long-term value extends beyond financial performance. Through this collaboration, we are proud to contribute to initiatives that strengthen communities and support sustainable, positive change across the Emirate."