Austria joins 85 countries condemning Israeli actions in West Bank

VIENNA, 19th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Austria has reiterated its condemnation of recent unilateral Israeli decisions and measures aimed at expanding the unlawful presence in the West Bank and joined a joint statement by 85 countries denouncing the actions.

In a statement, Austria's Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger said developments in the West Bank were “more than alarming” and urged Israel "to reverse them immediately".

Austria’s Foreign Ministry said the joint statement, issued at United Nations headquarters in New York, “strongly condemned the unilateral decisions and measures by Israel aimed at expanding its unlawful presence in the West Bank”.

The participating countries also criticised a proposal put forward by the Israeli government to ease settlers' land purchases in the West Bank.