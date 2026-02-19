Dubai Police Iftar Cannon supports Edge of Life campaign

DUBAI, 19th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The Dubai Police Iftar Cannon, organised annually throughout the holy month of Ramadan, will this year celebrate major contributors to the Edge of Life campaign to rescue five million children from hunger, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and aimed at raising a minimum of AED1 billion to help fight childhood hunger worldwide.

During its daily live broadcast on Dubai TV and Sama Dubai TV, the Dubai Police Iftar Cannon segment will announce the name of one of the contributors of AED1 million or more, to encourage more individuals and institutions to join the campaign.

Lieutenant General Abdulla Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, affirmed that the campaign reflects the UAE’s deeply ingrained culture of giving and generosity.

Launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum in Ramadan, the campaign underscores the nation’s ongoing commitment to mobilising humanitarian aid to the world’s most vulnerable communities, ensuring millions of children have sustainable access and protection against the threat of hunger, he added.

Al Marri stated, “This blessed Ramadan campaign conveys profound humanitarian messages that embody our leadership’s vision for aiding the less fortunate. Dubai Police is honoured to support this campaign, which highlights our community’s values. Our participation reflects a commitment to supporting the UAE’s humanitarian and charitable efforts, further extending Dubai Police’s role in championing philanthropic efforts in our community.”

The campaign places special focus on children facing the threat of hunger in the world’s most vulnerable communities, particularly in areas of natural disasters and conflicts, with statistics showing that five children under the age of 5 die of malnutrition and hunger around the world every minute.

Operating under the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), the campaign aims to implement sustainable programmes that help fight childhood hunger around the world by promoting a wide-reaching community movement that supports its aims. It is organised in partnership with UNICEF, Save the Children, the Children's Investment Fund Foundation (CIFF), and Action Against Hunger.

The campaign continues to welcome donations and contributions from institutions and individuals across seven main channels, including the campaign’s website (www.edgeoflife.ae), as well as a dedicated call centre via the toll-free number (800 4999).

Contributions are also possible via bank transfers in the UAE dirham to the campaign bank account number with Emirates Islamic Bank (IBAN: AE940340003708472909222).

Contributions via SMS are possible by sending the word “LIFE” to the following du and e& numbers (1034 to donate AED10, 1035 to donate AED50, 1036 to donate AED100 and 1038 to donate AED500).

Other possible platforms for donating are the DubaiNow app and YallaGive.com, under the ‘Donations’ tab for both, and Dubai’s community contributions platform Jood (Jood.ae).