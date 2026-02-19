Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, French President discuss bilateral cooperation

NEW DELHI, 19th February, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, has met Emmanuel Macron, President of the French Republic, on the sidelines of the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi.

The meeting reviewed avenues of cooperation between the UAE and France as part of their strategic partnership and explored ways for the two countries to collaborate further in line with their shared aspirations to broaden bilateral ties and advance mutual interests.

The two sides discussed strengthening cooperation in the technology sector, particularly in artificial intelligence and advanced technologies, as well as enhancing knowledge exchange, capacity-building and the cultivation of national talent, while supporting the development of innovative solutions to future challenges and reinforcing the competitiveness of strategic sectors.

The meeting also underscored the importance of leveraging international partnerships to accelerate digital transformation; enhance research, development and innovation ecosystems; and contribute to global efforts to harness advanced technologies in support of sustainable economic and social development.