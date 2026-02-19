Dubai Charity Association launches Ramadan ‘Iftar Sayem’ initiative

DUBAI, 19th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Charity Association has launched its humanitarian initiative “Iftar Sayem”, aiming to distribute more than 1.2 million meals within the UAE and abroad during the holy month of Ramadan.

Ahmed Ibrahim Al Suwaidi, Executive Director of Dubai Charity Association, said the initiative is a key pillar of the Ramadan campaign “The Goodness Endures". Around 30,000 meals will be distributed daily across Dubai, benefiting nearly 900,000 people throughout the month, with a focus on workers and low-income groups. A further 285,000 meals will be distributed abroad.

Distribution began on the first day of Ramadan at 31 locations across Dubai, he added.

Al Suwaidi added that the association is continuing its partnership for the third consecutive year with Emirati productive families to prepare the meals, supporting small national enterprises and encouraging their participation in community work.









