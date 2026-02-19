Jiu-Jitsu at Hafeet Sport Challenge kicks off tomorrow with strong participation

ABU DHABI, 19th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Jiu-jitsu competition at the Hafeet Sport Challenge will open on Friday at Al Ain Jiu-Jitsu Club in Al Qattara, with strong participation from Under-14, Under-16 and Under-18 athletes representing clubs and academies across the UAE.

The tournament will be contested under an open belt format, allowing for a wider range of competitions and giving athletes greater opportunities to test their technical and physical readiness. The structure is designed to support athlete development and help raise performance levels ahead of upcoming events.

Abdullah Salem Al Zaabi, Director of Marketing and Corporate Communications at the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, said the championship demonstrates how the Federation connects its community role with its competitive programmes. He added that focusing on youth categories remains a key part of the Federation’s strategy to develop talent and achieve long-term success.

Saif Al Blooshi, a purple belt from Al Jazira Club competing in the Under-18 division, said he is looking forward to the competition and believes it will help him improve and gain valuable experience. “Competing in Ramadan championships is a different experience, as the spirit of competition comes together with a supportive community atmosphere.”

The championship forms part of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation’s Ramadan programme.