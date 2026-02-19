Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi meets Prime Minister of India on sidelines of AI Impact Summit

NEW DELHI, 19th February, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, has met with Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of the Republic of India, on the sidelines of the AI Impact Summit, taking place in New Delhi until 20th February 2026.

At the outset of the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to Narendra Modi, extending best wishes for the Prime Minister’s good health and wellbeing, as well as for the continued progress and prosperity of India and its people.

In turn, Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed His Highness’ visit to India to attend the summit and asked the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi to convey his sincere greetings to the President of the UAE, along with his best wishes for the enduring success and development of the UAE and its people.

The meeting explored opportunities to further strengthen the strategic partnership between the UAE and India, and ways to enhance cooperation across economic and technology sectors, as well as other areas of mutual interest, including investments in healthcare and insurance.

Discussions reflected both countries’ shared commitment to advancing sustainable development models that keep pace with the evolving global economy.

The meeting also highlighted the importance of advancing bilateral cooperation by expanding investment and trade partnerships, and strengthening the exchange of expertise, innovation and knowledge across priority sectors. This collaboration reflects the strong economic ties between the two nations and their peoples in line with their shared long-term development goals, supporting joint efforts to unlock opportunities in emerging and future-focused industries.

The meeting was attended by Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications; Saeed bin Mubarak Al Hajeri, Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs; Faisal Al Bannai, Adviser to the UAE President for Strategic Research and Advanced Technology Affairs; Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority; Mansour Ibrahim Al Mansouri, Chairman of Department of Health – Abu Dhabi; Ahmed Tamim Hisham Al Kuttab, Chairman of the Department of Government Enablement – Abu Dhabi; Saif Ghobash, Secretary-General of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council; Maryam Eid AlMheiri, Chairperson of the Abu Dhabi Media Office and Advisor of Strategic Relations at the Crown Prince Court; and Dr Abdulnasser Alshaali, Ambassador of the UAE to the Republic of India.