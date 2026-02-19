Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi meets President of Swiss Confederation on sidelines of AI Impact Summit

NEW DELHI, 19th February, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, has met with Guy Parmelin, President of the Swiss Confederation, on the sidelines of the India AI Impact Summit, taking place in New Delhi.

During the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed expressed appreciation for Switzerland’s announcement during the summit of its interest in partnering with the UAE to host the 2027 AI Impact Summit in Geneva, reflecting strong bilateral ties in advancing the global artificial intelligence ecosystem, and supporting further cooperation ahead of the UAE’s hosting of the summit in 2028.

The meeting also underscored the importance of consolidating international efforts to support initiatives aimed at establishing global AI governance frameworks, ensuring a balanced approach that accelerates technological innovation while enhancing quality of life for communities worldwide.