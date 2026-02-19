Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi meets President of Sri Lanka on sidelines of AI Impact Summit

NEW DELHI, 19th February, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, has met with Anura Kumara Dissanayake, President of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka, on the sidelines of the AI Impact Summit, hosted in New Delhi, India.

The summit brings together several heads of state and government leaders from around the world to discuss strategic priorities shaping the future of the artificial intelligence sector.

During the meeting, both sides reviewed avenues of bilateral cooperation across sectors of mutual interest, as well as mechanisms to further strengthen ties in key developmental and economic fields, exploring opportunities to expand UAE-Sri Lanka partnerships to serve shared interests and deliver mutual benefits to both nations and their peoples.

The meeting affirmed the importance of continuing to advance the strategic partnership between the UAE and the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka across investment, trade and tourism sectors, reflecting the depth and strength of bilateral relations while supporting enhanced cooperation in future development of priority sectors in both nations.