UAE-Namibia Business Forum discusses advancing bilateral economic engagement

WINDHOEK, 19th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Foreign Trade, has concluded a high-level UAE business delegation to the Republic of Namibia as part of the UAE Trade and Investment Days, designed to strengthen bilateral economic engagement and expand cooperation across priority sectors.

During the visit, Al Zeyoudi also participated in a UAE-Namibia Business Forum with senior members of the Namibian government, including Selma Ashipala Musavyi, Minister of International Relations and Trade; Modestus Amutse, Minister of Industries, Mines, and Energy; Dr. Esperance Luvindao, Minister of Health and Social Services; Veikko Nekundi, Minister of Works and Transport and Dr. Sanet Steenkamp, Minister of Education, Innovation, Youth, Sport, Arts and Culture.

Non-oil trade between the UAE and Namibia reflects growing commercial exchange between the two countries, reaching approximately US$262 million in 2025. The business forum provided a platform to discuss avenues to deepen trade cooperation, promote investment partnerships and reinforce private-sector collaboration in sectors aligned with Namibia’s development priorities and the UAE’s strengths as a global trade and logistics hub.

Discussions during the roundtable examined practical avenues to expand this engagement, including trade facilitation measures, logistics connectivity, production and enhanced private-sector participation.

Al Zeyoudi said, “Namibia is a trade and investment partner of considerable potential, with its natural resources, strategic location, and economic diversification agenda. Our engagement during this visit focused on translating areas of mutual benefit into measurable commercial outcomes. By strengthening dialogue, cooperation and encouraging business-led collaborations, we are laying the groundwork for a more diversified and resilient economic relationship. The UAE remains committed to deepening long-term economic alignment with Namibia.”

The accompanying UAE delegation included representatives from strategic industries spanning mining, renewable energy, infrastructure development, logistics, health, and aviation, reflecting sustained interest in Namibia’s long-term growth trajectory.

The discussions underscored a shared commitment to advancing economic engagement and reinforcing channels of cooperation that support sustainable development priorities in both countries.