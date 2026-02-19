Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi concludes visit to India

NEW DELHI, 19th February, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, has concluded his visit to the Republic of India, during which His Highness attended the AI Impact Summit on behalf of UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The summit is taking place in New Delhi until 20th February 2026.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed expressed gratitude and appreciation for the warm reception and hospitality extended by India to His Highness and the accompanying UAE delegation, and conveyed best wishes for the continued progress, development and prosperity of the Republic of India and its people.