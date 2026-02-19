Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla Charitable & Humanitarian Foundation implements Ramadan initiatives in UAQ

Umm Al Qaiwain, 19th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation is implementing a package of charitable and humanitarian initiatives throughout the Holy Month as part of its 2026 Ramadan plan.

The initiatives come within the framework of the Foundation’s efforts to strengthen social solidarity and promote the values of compassion and mutual support during Ramadan.

The integrated package of charitable programmes is aimed at supporting the most vulnerable segments of the local community in the Emirate of Umm Al Qaiwain.

The Ramadan plan focuses on providing food and living support to Emirati and resident families, in addition to assisting workers and offering dedicated care for orphans. These efforts contribute to meeting their basic needs and easing living burdens during the holy month, in line with the Foundation’s humanitarian mission and community objectives.

The Ramadan initiatives include the Iftar Project, providing 3,500 meals daily, in addition to distributing Ramadan Ration coupons to eligible families and allocating support vouchers for orphans. These initiatives are implemented through precise organisational mechanisms to ensure fair distribution, that assistance reaches its beneficiaries, and that the desired social impact is achieved.

Rashid Alhamar, Director of the Foundation, said that the implementation of the Ramadan plan falls within a comprehensive institutional vision aimed at developing the charitable and humanitarian work system, enhancing its sustainability, and directly linking it to the actual needs of the community, in a manner that ensures achieving tangible and sustainable social impact.