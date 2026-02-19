AUS, MBRF partner to advance research collaboration, digital transformation & Arabic language initiatives

SHARJAH, 19th February, 2026 (WAM) -- American University of Sharjah (AUS) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation (MBRF) to strengthen collaboration in research, knowledge exchange, capacity building, community engagement and professional development.

The partnership supports the UAE’s knowledge economy and advances Arabic as a language of scholarship and innovation.

The collaboration will be advanced through the Centre for Arab Studies and Islamic Civilisations (CASIC) at AUS, reflecting the centre’s role in fostering research and partnerships that deepen understanding of Arab and Islamic civilisations and their contemporary knowledge contributions.

“This MoU reflects a shared national priority: building a knowledge-driven future by connecting rigorous research with real-world platforms that shape how knowledge is created, shared and applied,” said Dr. Tod Laursen, Chancellor of AUS. “Through CASIC and our wider academic community, AUS is proud to collaborate with the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation to advance research in areas such as digital transformation and AI-enabled knowledge dissemination, while also strengthening the role of Arabic as a language of scholarship and innovation. This partnership creates a strong pathway for joint publications, student engagement and public-facing programs that contribute meaningfully to the UAE’s knowledge economy.”

Under the agreement, AUS and MBRF will pursue joint academic and research initiatives in areas of mutual interest including knowledge management, digital transformation, sustainability, future foresight and the role of artificial intelligence in knowledge dissemination, alongside efforts that support the preservation and development of Arabic in digital and scholarly contexts.

The MoU also enables joint academic projects and joint publications and outputs, as well as knowledge dialogues and scholarly exchange opportunities.

Commenting on the MoU, Jamal bin Huwaireb, CEO of MBRF, said, “We are pleased to sign this MoU with AUS, a move that reinforces our commitment to advancing knowledge production, developing its pathways and supporting the relevant scientific and academic institutions. We believe that investing in people is the ultimate investment in the future, and that sustainable development begins within the classrooms. We see this agreement as a gateway and strategic platform for impactful collaboration, launching innovative programs, initiatives and events that accelerate scientific research and driving a prosperous, knowledge-driven economy. We see this agreement as a broad gateway to an inspiring and effective partnership, and a distinguished platform for launching programs, events and initiatives aimed at enabling scientific research and building a prosperous economy based on knowledge and innovation.”

The MoU strengthens connectivity between AUS knowledge resources and MBRF platforms by linking AUS library and research networks with MBRF’s Digital Knowledge Hub and publications. It also includes collaboration to build and enrich digital Arabic language archives, including capabilities that enable automatic recognition of Arabic text, and workshops that help AUS faculty and students benefit from MBRF knowledge resources.

The MoU emphasises community engagement through initiatives that promote a culture of reading, science and lifelong learning, and through conferences, forums and knowledge dialogues focused on innovation, sustainability and cultural development.