Italy's Jonathan Milan wins stage 4 of UAE Tour

ABU DHABI, 19th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Jonathan Milan (Lidl-Trek) has won stage 4, the Palms Sports Stage, of the 8th edition of the UAE Tour Presented by AD Ports Group, ahead of Ethan Vernon (NSN Cycling Team) and Matteo Milan (Groupama-FDJ United).

Antonio Tiberi retains the Red Jersey of the race as he leads the General Classification.

Provisional stage results

1 - Jonathan Milan (Lidl-Trek), 182km in 4h03’06", average speed 44.920 km/h

2 - Ethan Vernon (NSN Cycling Team) s.t.

3 - Matteo Milan (Groupama-FDJ United) s.t.

General classification

1 - Antonio Tiberi (Bahrain Victorious)

2 - Isaac Del Toro (UAE Team Emirates XRG) at 21"

3 - Harold Tejada (XDS Astana Team) at 1'00"

The official jerseys

The leader jerseys of the UAE Tour are provided by ALÉ

• Red Jersey, leader of the General Classification, sponsored by AD Ports Group - Antonio Tiberi (Bahrain Victorious)

• Green Jersey, leader of the Points Classification, sponsored by Mubadala - Isaac Del Toro (UAE Team Emirates XRG)

• White Jersey, Best Young Rider, sponsored by Burjeel Holdings - Antonio Tiberi (Bahrain Victorious)

• Black Jersey, leader of the Intermediate Sprint Classification, sponsored by ALDAR - Silvan Dillier (Alpecin-Premier Tech)

Speaking seconds after the stage finish, the stage winner Jonathan Milan said: "I have to say the truth, I've had doubts about a bunch sprint finish today. The breakaway was really strong. They were always two or three minutes ahead of us. My guys have been strong to chase them down. Only with 1km to go, I was a bit more relaxed but the last kilometre is always like a washing machine. However my team managed to keep me at the front.

They delivered me in the best position. I only had to sprint and I'm really happy with my performance. I'm also very happy for my younger brother Matteo who also makes the top 3. This is our first race together. I'm glad he didn't beat me today but maybe one day he will.''