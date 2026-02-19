EU warns of attack on Iran, adds IRGC to EU terrorist list

BRUSSELS, 19th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The European Union warned on Thursday that any military escalation related to tensions over Iran's nuclear programme would have "serious repercussions" for the stability of the Middle East region, while reaffirming its support for ongoing diplomatic efforts between Washington and Tehran.

The Spokesperson for EU Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Anouar El Anoun, warned that any escalation could pose serious risks to regional stability and the security of neighboring countries.

''An escalation of hostilities could have grave, grave consequences for stability in the region.''

The European Union reaffirmed its strong commitment to achieving peace, security and stability in the Middle East, calling on all parties to act responsibly.

''Diplomacy deserves a chance,'' El Anoun said.

In another development, the European Council formally decided today to add the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) of Iran to the EU terrorist list following the political agreement reached by the Foreign Affairs Council on 29 January.

Following its listing, the IRGC will also be subject to restrictive measures under the EU counterterrorism sanctions regime. This includes the freezing of its funds and other financial assets or economic resources in EU member states, and the prohibition for EU operators to make funds and economic resources available to the group.

As a consequence of today’s decision, there are now 13 persons and 23 groups and entities subject to the restrictive measures under the so-called EU terrorist list.