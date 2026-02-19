WMO supports member states in mapping national renewable energy resources

GENEVA, 19th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) has released technical guidance to support countries in mapping renewable energy resources.

It provides a comprehensive, science-based framework for National Meteorological and Hydrological Services (NMHSs) to develop national renewable energy atlases together with ministries of energy, and other stakeholders.

The National Renewable Energy Atlases (NRAs) for wind, solar and hydropower - WMO Implementation Guidelines were developed in response to a critical gap identified through a 2022-2023 WMO global energy survey. This found that many nations lack the essential high-resolution data necessary for effective energy planning.

“This guidance integrates reanalysis data, ground-based observations, satellite products, and future climate projections,” writes WMO Secretary-General Celeste Saulo in the forward. “It then applies advanced data-driven approaches – such as AI-based statistical downscaling - to convert these diverse climate datasets into decision-ready actions."

The guidelines are about ensuring that “science translates into improved long-term energy planning,” she writes.

WMO is setting an ambitious target to equip all Members with high-resolution national renewable energy atlases by 2030.

The guidelines are a direct contribution to international goals to triple global renewable capacity and double energy efficiency by 2030. They also align with Sustainable Development Goal 7 which seeks to ensure affordable, reliable, and modern energy for all.