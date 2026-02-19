EU rejects Israeli claims of toppling government in Tel Aviv

BRUSSELS, 19th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The EU on Thursday rejected claims by Israeli Justice Minister Yariv Levin that the bloc is working to bring down his government, describing the allegations as "entirely false, offensive and unacceptable."

Spokesperson for EU Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Anouar El Anoun said the remarks attributed to Levin through his lawyer were baseless.

"The claims made by a lawyer representing Justice Minister Yariv Levin regarding the European Union are entirely false, offensive and unacceptable," El Anouni said during a European Commission's media briefing.

"I want to be clear from here, the European Union has never and will never attempt to bring down a democratically elected government, and we expect these comments to be withdrawn immediately," he added.