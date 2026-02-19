UAE announces additional $1.2 billion to support Gaza during Board of Peace meeting chaired by Trump

WASHINGTON, 19th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE announced a further US$1.2 billion for supporting Gaza through the Board of Peace.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, announced the contribution during his participation in the first meeting of the Board of Peace held in Washington under the chairmanship and invitation of US President Donald Trump.

The meeting brought together a distinguished group of heads of state, senior officials, and international decision-makers as part of a coordinated effort to activate peace frameworks, support reconstruction pathways, and develop sustainable approaches that enhance long-term stability in the region.

Sheikh Abdullah’s participation in the meeting came at the start of a working visit to the United States of America, reflecting the depth of the strategic partnership between the United Arab Emirates and the United States, and the shared commitment of both sides to strengthening international efforts aimed at consolidating the foundations of regional security and stability.

In his address to the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Abdulah said: ‘’Mr. President, thank you for gathering us today. I really hope that the beginning of Ramadan will give us all guidance, towards peace, coexistence and living in prosperity with each other.’’

‘’Mr. President, just over five years ago, you with your friend, my President His highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the Prime Minister of Israel launched the Abrahamic Accords.

And since then, we've managed not only to work with you, with Israel towards a better future for the region, but even when October 7th took place, the UAE managed to work with Israel in providing, since the war started, almost US$3 billion of assistance to the Palestinian people in Gaza,’’ H.H. added.

‘’Today, Mr. President, the UAE announces a further US$1.2 billion for supporting Gaza through the Board of Peace, which I'm delighted that I've been working with so many friends like Steve and Jared, Secretary Rubio, who's been so inspiring in so many other ways, on so many other fronts, and looking forward working with him for, uh, in the future,’’ H.H. announced.

‘’And Mr. President, if it wasn't for your support, I think, this board would not have been gathered. We would not have had the meeting in New York to end this war, when you gathered eight leaders of the region to end this war. So Mr. President, during Ramadan, we pray for your success.

Thank you,’’ said H.H. in conclusion.

Attending the meeting along H.H. were Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, and Yousef Al Otaiba, UAE Ambassador to the US.