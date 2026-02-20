FANR hosts Singapore delegation to share UAE nuclear regulatory experience

ABU DHABI, 20th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation (FANR) has hosted a senior delegation from Singapore, who learned about the UAE’s nuclear regulatory system.

Led by Darryl Chan, Director of the Nuclear Energy Office at the Energy Market Authority (EMA), the delegation included representatives from the country’s Ministry of Trade and Industry, National Environment Agency, Nuclear Research and Safety Institute, and the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment.

FANR presented the regulatory framework that it has developed since 2009, covering nuclear safety, security, and safeguards. The two parties also explored opportunities for continued knowledge exchange, regulatory capacity building, and technical cooperation.

“For more than 15 years, FANR has played a central role in shaping a robust and independent nuclear regulatory framework in the UAE. Today, with a fully operational nuclear power plant, the country stands as a responsible and forward-looking model for Member States considering the development of nuclear energy,” said Christer Viktorsson, FANR’s Director-General.

Singapore is currently studying the potential role of nuclear energy as part of its long-term energy security and decarbonisation strategy, and is exploring advanced nuclear technologies while strengthening its policy, research, and regulatory capabilities to support informed future decisions on nuclear energy deployment.