Car Fare Group contributes AED3 million to 'Edge of Life' campaign

DUBAI, 20th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Car Fare Group joined a growing list of contributors to the Edge of Life campaign to rescue five million children from hunger after announcing a contribution of AED3 million.

The campaign was launched in Ramadan by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to raise a minimum of AED1 billion to be invested in implementing sustainable programmes that help fight childhood hunger around the world.

The campaign, an initiative of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), also promotes the values of compassion and solidarity and extends aid to the world’s most vulnerable populations. It is being organised in partnership with UNICEF, Save the Children, the Children's Investment Fund Foundation (CIFF), and Action Against Hunger.

Since its launch, the campaign has witnessed a broad community response from government entities, private sector companies, businessmen and individuals. This exceptional engagement solidifies the role of these Ramadan campaigns as the world's largest national humanitarian movements, further establishing the UAE’s global leadership in humanitarian action.

Jasbir Bassi, Chairperson of Car Fare Group, stated that the Edge of Life campaign is a leading humanitarian initiative that underscores the UAE’s unwavering commitment to protecting children in the world’s most underserved communities from hunger. Bassi noted that the campaign reflects the deeply held Emirati values of giving, solidarity, and helping the less fortunate.

She affirmed that the campaign serves as a practical example of how official and community efforts can collaborate to rescue millions of children from hunger, adding that investing in children’s health and nutrition is a key investment in social stability and development, paving the way for a safer, more prosperous future.

