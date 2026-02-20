Caturus expands Gulf Coast gas platform with SM Galvan Ranch acquisition

HOUSTON, 20th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Caturus today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement with SM Energy Company (SM) to acquire SM's Galvan Ranch assets.

The acquisition includes approximately 60,000 high‑quality net acres in South Texas and ~250 MMcfe/d of production from 260 producing wells (as of December 2025), with total proforma net production of~950 MMcfe/d at the time of closing. Caturus continues its growth trajectory towards becoming one ofthe largest independent natural gas producers in the United States.

"The acquisition of these high‑quality, well‑positioned assets is a transformational step for Caturus andfurther strengthens our operational scale across the Gulf Coast," said David Lawler, Chief ExecutiveOfficer of Caturus. "Galvan Ranch significantly expands our footprint in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalkand comes with existing infrastructure that supports long‑term, capital‑efficient development. Adjacentto Caturus' westernmost operations, the assets, including a largely contiguous position in the WebbCounty Core, offer more than a decade of high‑quality drilling inventory across both the wet and dry gaswindows, with additional upside beyond that horizon."

With Caturus' acquisition of the Galvan Ranch assets, the Company will hold more than 275,000 net acres across the Gulf Coast, and more than 15 years of premium inventory sitting at the front end of the North American cost curve. The combination of these assets, along with Caturus' recent entry into theHaynesville through a development agreement with Black Stone Minerals, makes the Company uniquely positioned to deliver low‑nitrogen natural gas to key LNG hubs at Gillis and Agua Dulce.

Today's announcement follows continued progress at Commonwealth LNG, Caturus' wholly owned 9.5Mtpa export facility near Cameron, Louisiana. Commonwealth, as previously announced, has collectivelyexecuted 7 Mtpa of long-term natural gas offtake agreements with Mercuria, Aramco Trading, Glencore, JERA, PETRONAS and EQT.

Caturus has issued a Limited Notice to Proceed (LNTP3) to its EPC partner, Technip, as the Commonwealth project progresses toward Final Investment Decision in Q12026.

Combined, these assets uniquely position Caturus to fulfill its wellhead-to-water strategy as the leading fully integrated natural gas producer in North America, delivering reliable, high-quality U.S. natural gas to domestic and global markets via LNG. The Galvan Ranch transaction is expected to close in Q2 2026, subject to customary conditions andregulatory approvals.

BofA Securities, Inc. is serving as exclusive financial advisor to Caturus, and Bank of America is the sole provider of committed debt financing. Kirkland & Ellis LLP is serving as legal counsel to Caturus. Paul Hastings LLP is serving as legal counsel to Bank of America for the committed debt financing.