KHDA, IDP strengthen partnership to support Hamdan bin Mohammed Scholarship Programme

DUBAI, 20th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai’s Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) and IDP Education have strengthened their strategic partnership for the third consecutive year in support of the Hamdan bin Mohammed Scholarship Programme, reaffirming their shared commitment to empowering high-performing Emirati students to access world-class higher education opportunities.

Launched under the directives of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, the Hamdan bin Mohammed Scholarship Programme continues to play a pivotal role in supporting outstanding Emirati graduates from public and private schools in pursuing higher education at leading international universities.

Over the past two years, IDP Education has played an integral role in supporting the programme’s scholars, providing expert guidance and admissions support to eligible applicants seeking placement at top 200-ranked universities worldwide. As the partnership enters its third year, the collaboration will further expand to enhance outreach, engagement, and student support initiatives.

Dr. Amna Almaazmi, CEO of the Growth and Human Development sector at KHDA said, “Our continued partnership with IDP Education reflects our shared commitment to supporting ambitious Emirati students in accessing world-class higher education opportunities. As the Hamdan bin Mohammed Scholarship Programme grows, we are focused not only on expanding access to top-ranked international universities but also on strengthening outreach and awareness so that every eligible student understands the possibilities available to them.

“Through this collaboration, we are helping to nurture a generation of Emirati leaders equipped with the knowledge, specialised expertise, and entrepreneurial mindset needed to contribute meaningfully to Dubai’s future priorities.”

Imad Chaoui, Regional Director MEA, EU & CIS at IDP Education, said, “Dubai hosts our Regional Office, which manages operations across the Middle East, Africa, European Union, Türkiye, Pakistan, and CIS countries, totalling 41 countries. Supporting the HBM Scholarship Programme in collaboration with KHDA is a privilege, allowing us to give back to the Dubai community that hosts the IDP team.”

As part of the partnership, IDP has actively participated in key HBM Scholarship Programme engagement initiatives, including Najah 2024 and 2025, Education Expo 2025, and orientation events for the first two cohorts of HBM scholars.

Applications for the third cohort will open soon through the Dubai Now app.