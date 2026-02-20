Circle Awards 2026 honours 300 partners for long-term RAKEZ impact

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 20th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Circle Awards 2026 placed long-term partnership at the centre of recognition, honouring the individuals and organisations whose sustained contribution continues to shape the business community at Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ).

As a flagship annual celebration, the Circle is rooted in the principles of consistency, credibility, and shared standards, standing as a symbol of enduring collaboration and meaningful growth across the economic zone.

The event recognises partners whose performance, integrity, and long-term commitment directly influence the economic zone’s growth trajectory, going beyond short-term targets to deliver lasting value to investors.

The 2026 edition of the awards reflected on key achievements recorded across the RAKEZ community in 2025, a year that delivered record-breaking results in both company formation and visa issuance, further reinforcing the economic zone’s position as one of the most sought-after business destinations in the UAE. The event also looked ahead to the year to come, signalling priorities and initiatives that will shape the next phase of growth across the RAKEZ ecosystem.

Close to 300 service providers and agents were recognised across a wide range of categories, including Compliance, Growth, Long-Lasting Contribution, Loyalty, Newcomer, Partner of the Year, Service & Renewal, Value Creation, and Volume Performance.

Today, RAKEZ is home to nearly 40,000 active companies and is supported by an international network of more than 1,200 active agents, reflecting the scale and global reach of its business community.

Commenting on the occasion, Ramy Jallad, RAKEZ Group CEO, said, “Circle Awards is designed to recognise partners whose contribution extends beyond short-term results. At RAKEZ, progress is built on consistency and credibility, and on partners who uphold the standards that investors expect. Through their professionalism, integrity, and market relationships, our partners play a vital role in strengthening confidence in the RAKEZ ecosystem. As we look ahead, it is these enduring relationships that will continue to shape our growth and direction.”