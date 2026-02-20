Dubai Police, Zayed University strengthen ties in education, scientific training

DUBAI, 20th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Police's General Department of Forensic Science and Criminology has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Zayed University to enhance joint cooperation in education and scientific programmes, particularly in specialised sciences and laboratories of mutual interest.

The MoU was signed by Major General Ahmed Thani bin Ghalita, Director of the General Department of Forensic Science and Criminology at Dubai Police, and Professor Kevin Hall, president of Zayed University, in the presence of officers and officials from both sides.

The agreement aims to strengthen collaboration through short technical training courses for Zayed University students, the development of master's and doctoral programmes, including joint teaching, and the organisation of community engagement events such as hackathons, workshops, and awareness campaigns. It also seeks to promote innovative research, strengthen partnerships, and facilitate the exchange of expertise.

Additionally, the MoU encourages knowledge exchange through participation in seminars, lectures, and workshops. This includes inviting distinguished university faculty members to deliver lectures, as well as experienced Dubai Police personnel to speak at the university or at conferences organised by Zayed University.