ALC extends application deadline for Research Grants Programme until 16th March

ABU DHABI, 20th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC) has extended the application deadline for its Research Grants Programme until 16th March 2026.

The extension comes in response to a surge in registration for the sixth edition of the Basaer (Insights) Series of Research Papers and Studies.

The programme forms part of the ALC’s ongoing efforts to support scholarly research in the Arabic language and to encourage the production of high-quality publications and studies that strengthen the presence of Arabic in creative and knowledge fields.

The Centre invites researchers and creatives to complete the application form available on the programme’s official page on the ALC website.

The Research Grants Programme aims to support the writing of scholarly books and to encourage Emirati, Arab, and Arabic-speaking researchers to submit rigorous research projects that help promote the status of Arabic as a language of science and culture, advance scientific research conducted in Arabic, and build a robust knowledge base that enriches the Arabic library while keeping pace with rapid scientific and cultural developments.

Six to eight research grants are awarded annually under the Programme, with a total value of AED600,000.

Since its inception in 2021, the programme has awarded approximately 35 research grants. Its previous edition saw wide international participation, receiving 516 applications from 36 countries, which reflects the growing confidence in the cultural and knowledge initiatives launched by the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.