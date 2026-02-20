Airport Show 2026 to showcase best-in-class ATM technology next May

DUBAI, 20th February, 2026 (WAM) -- A wide range of cutting-edge Air Traffic Management (ATM) and Air Traffic Control (ATC) solutions for the Air Navigation Services Providers (ANSPs) and airport operators will be showcased at the 25th edition of the Airport Show at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) from 12th to 14th May, 2026.

More than 150 exhibitors from over 30 countries are set to participate in the landmark show, which is set to attract more than 7,000 visitors from over 30 countries during its three-day run, in addition to 120 hosted buyers.

To be held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, the leading airport industry’s B2B platform will have co-located conferences - Global Airport Leaders’ Forum (GALF), Airport Security Middle East, Air Traffic Control (ATC) Forum, and Women in Aviation (WIA) Middle East Conference.

This year’s ATC Forum will be the 9th successive edition.

Exhibiting and supporting the airport industry’s leading B2B platform will be Dubai Air Navigation Services (dans), the Air Navigation Services Provider (ANSP) at the UAE’s four airports, including DXB, the world’s busiest airport for international passengers since 2014, and the operator of the world’s largest 360-degree tower simulator.

The digital transformation is helping airports to reduce flight delays, enable smoother travel, and improve the passenger experience. Supported by robust cloud architecture and underpinned by strong cybersecurity measures, AI has been transforming the ATC, particularly in the realms of predictive maintenance and resource allocation. The AI/ML is also playing a fundamental role in driving the development of the new ATM/UTM space.

The AI systems are also helping optimize flight paths in real-time, adjusting routes to avoid congestion, reduce delays, and ensure more efficient airspace usage. The global ATM market size is projected to reach US$10.96 billion in 2026 and US$21.24 billion by 2034. Global air traffic is expected to reach 9.7 billion passengers annually by 2030, placing enormous pressure on ATM infrastructure. The global commercial aviation fleet will consist of 36,000+ aircraft by 2033, according to an Oliver Wyman analysis, up from 22,000+ now.