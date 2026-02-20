Hazza bin Zayed visits Qasr Al Muwaiji in support of preserving heritage, cultural sites in Al Ain Region

AL AIN, 20th February, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region, has visited Qasr Al Muwaiji in support of preserving heritage and cultural sites that represent the UAE’s authentic civilisational and historical legacy.

During the visit, H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed reviewed key exhibits at the Qasr, which document its historical milestones as a pivotal site in the development of Al Ain Region, and highlight its value as one of the region’s most prominent architectural and cultural landmarks.

H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed asserted the importance of preserving and restoring historical landmarks to the highest approved standards for conserving heritage buildings, contributing to showcasing Al Ain Region’s cultural legacy and reinforcing it as a cultural and tourism destination that conveys national history to future generations, and strengthens the values of national identity among youth.

Accompanying H.H. Sheikh Hazza during the tour were Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Rashed Musabbeh Al Manei, Director-General of Al Ain City Municipality; and a number of officials.

Built in the early 20th century, Qasr Al Muwaiji represents a distinctive example of traditional architecture, featuring the mud-brick construction style of that era.

The Qasr served as both a seat of governance and a gathering place for the region’s leaders and residents, documenting key stages throughout Al Ain Region’s history. It also served as the residence of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan when he assumed the role of Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region in 1946, after which it became a court for governance.

Qasr Al Muwaiji holds historical and cultural significance within both local and national heritage, reflecting the deep connection between the community and its environment and traditions, and illustrating the social and administrative patterns that shaped the region’s history.

The Qasr stands as a living testament to pivotal stages in Al Ain Region’s development journey, highlighting the role of oases and traditional majlis in fostering community cohesion, while also serving as an architectural model that demonstrates the ingenuity of traditional design and its adaptability to the local environment over time.

Qasr Al Muwaiji was constructed in a square layout, covering a total area of approximately 3,600 square metres, and is surrounded by a defensive wall standing about five metres high with a base thickness of 950 millimetres. It features three main towers, some used as residential space, in addition to a governance court for administering Al Ain Region’s affairs. Outside the Qasr stands a mosque designed in a style consistent with the Qasr’s architectural character.