Dubai Municipality wins 100+ awards in 2025 for innovation, sustainability, public safety

DUBAI, 20th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Municipality reinforced its institutional leadership across municipal sectors during 2025, securing more than 100 awards and recognitions at the local, regional, and international levels.

The achievements reflect the Municipality’s continued progress in smart city management, digital transformation, sustainability, quality of life enhancement, and institutional innovation, alongside the development of advanced, resilient, and sustainable infrastructure that supports Dubai’s position as a leading global city for integrated urban development.

Throughout the year, Dubai Municipality demonstrated strong performance across priority sectors including digital transformation, environmental sustainability, circular economy and waste management, wastewater and stormwater systems, urban planning, and initiatives aimed at enhancing community wellbeing. The Municipality also advanced the construction sector ecosystem, strengthened food safety systems, and promoted public health and safety across the Emirate of Dubai.

Among the most prominent recognitions received in 2025 were the British Safety Council International Safety Awards, acknowledging the Municipality’s efforts to strengthen occupational health and safety procedures and raise awareness of safety standards. Dubai Municipality also received the BTOPEX Awards for Achievement in Business Operations Management and the Agile Business Awards in the Overall Business Agility category, recognising excellence in operational performance and organisational adaptability.