UAE concludes historic debut at Olympic Winter Games

MILANO, 20th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates has concluded its historic first participation at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, held in Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo from 6 to 22 February.

The Games brought together 2,900 athletes competing for 114 medal events across eight sports and 16 disciplines, marking one of the world’s largest and most prestigious winter sporting events.

The UAE was represented in Alpine skiing, with Piera Hudson competing in the women’s events. Widely regarded as one of the most technically demanding disciplines on the Olympic Winter Games programme, Alpine skiing requires exceptional speed, fluidity, precision in turning and course control. Hudson delivered a performance that reflected the depth of her preparations, underscoring a commendable Emirati presence at the nation’s first Winter Olympic appearance.

Alexander Astridge also competed in the men’s Alpine skiing events alongside 96 elite skiers from around the world, further confirming the UAE’s representation in both the men’s and women’s categories at this global Olympic stage. His participation highlighted the continued growth of the UAE’s sporting footprint internationally.

Ghanim Mubarak Al Hajeri, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Sports, said: “Our historic participation in the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 marks a qualitative step towards strengthening the UAE’s presence on the global sporting stage. Registering our name at this edition proves that Emirati athletes are capable of embracing challenges across diverse environments and competing at the highest levels. It reflects the advancement of our preparation and qualification systems, and our ability to transform athletes’ passion into achievements worthy of the nation’s name and standing.

Presenting the training suit to the Olympic Museum carries profound symbolism, as it documents the beginning of a new chapter in the UAE’s record of national achievements.”

Ahmed Al Tayeb, UAE Chef De Mission, expressed pride in the country’s presence at this global sporting event, saying: “Competing alongside athletes from nations with established winter sporting environments represented an additional challenge. The national team delivered positive performances and was committed to representing the UAE in a manner befitting its name and standing.”

Mohammed Khadem, Chairman of the Ski Committee at the UAE Winter Sports Federation, stated that the team’s preparations included an advanced training programme focused on the technical and specialised aspects of Alpine skiing, alongside enhancing speed, balance and turning techniques, strengthening physical endurance, and maintaining performance control under pressure.

We are pleased with the level demonstrated by both athletes and with the significant experience they have gained from this participation. It represents an important step in the continued development of skiing in the UAE and in reinforcing the country’s presence at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.”

With this participation, Emirati sport turns a new page in its Olympic history, reinforcing its commitment to sporting diversity and global engagement, and affirming that ambition is not defined by geography, but shaped by determination, sustained effort and long-term planning.

In an official protocol ceremony, the UAE Alpine Ski Team competing at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 presented the national team’s official training suit to the Olympic Museum, in line with long-standing Olympic traditions.

Participating nations customarily present their official training apparel in appreciation of the organisers’ efforts and to commemorate their participation in this global sporting event. These garments form part of the Olympic heritage, symbolising cooperation and mutual respect among nations, while offering visitors insight into the evolution of national teams and their sporting attire across previous editions of the Games.