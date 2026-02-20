UAE Team Emirates-XRG rider 3rd on first summit finish at Volta ao Algarve

LISBON, 20th February, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE Team Emirates-XRG João Almeida delivered a trademark solid performance Thursday to finish third on Stage 2 of the Volta ao Algarve, crossing the line on the iconic summit finish at Alto da Fóia after a hard-fought day of climbing.

The 147.2 km route from Portimão to Alto da Fóia featured rugged terrain and steep gradients on the final ascent, where the peloton’s strongest climbers came to the fore. A fierce battle unfolded on the iconic Portuguese climb, with Paul Seixas (Decathlon CMA CGM) taking a breakthrough victory – outsprinting both Juan Ayuso (Lidl-Trek) and Almeida in a reduced uphill battle.

Almeida rode tactically throughout the day, staying attentive in the lead group and responding at key moments on the climb before launching a powerful effort in the finale to secure a well-earned third place behind two of the fastest finishers in the group.

Brandon McNulty was absent in the finale due to a crash on the base of the ascent which hampered his chances of a top finish. The American was able to remount and take the 15th spot, just 37” down.

Almeida now sits just 7” behind race leader Seixas heading into the stage 3 time-trial at Vilamoura (19.5km).