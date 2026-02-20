RTA unveils diverse community events during Ramadan

DUBAI, 20th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced a comprehensive programme of community initiatives to mark the Holy Month of Ramadan under the theme “Among Our People”.

The programme seeks to strengthen social solidarity and foster a spirit of generosity and giving across the community, while bringing happiness to a wide range of beneficiaries, foremost among them underprivileged families and orphans, as well as workers, metro users, bus drivers, delivery riders and taxi drivers. These humanitarian initiatives will be implemented across the emirate during the Holy Month.

RTA is implementing its Ramadan initiatives in collaboration with several partners from the government and private sectors, including Keolis MHI, DAMAC Properties, Noon, Beit Al Khair Society, Al Ahliah Charity Schools and Dar Al Hay Gents Tailoring, as part of integrated efforts to reinforce community cooperation.

RTA is committed to engaging employees and volunteers in delivering these initiatives across various areas of the emirate, reflecting its approach to promoting volunteerism, embedding a culture of social responsibility and advancing humanitarian work, which in turn embodies the values of compassion and cooperation that characterise the UAE community.

RTA continues to implement the “Meals on Wheels” initiative as one of its leading programmes. The initiative includes the preparation and distribution of 8,000 meals during Ramadan at RTA’s headquarters and at Quranic Park, where RTA employees and community volunteers prepare and distribute meals to workers.

RTA also organises the “Iftar Meal Distribution at Metro Stations” initiative in collaboration with Keolis MHI, the operating partner of Dubai Metro and Dubai Tram, DAMAC Properties and Noon. Iftar meals, accompanied by awareness messages, will be distributed to heavy vehicle drivers, bus and taxi drivers, as well as workers.

RTA is launching the “Thank You, RTA Heroes” campaign across its official social media platforms, providing members of the public with the opportunity to share messages of appreciation for frontline employees and customer service teams, as well as bus drivers, delivery riders, metro staff and marine transport personnel. The most impactful submissions will be selected, with winners receiving nol cards and shopping vouchers.