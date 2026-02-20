TBHF continues 'For Gaza' campaign to provide comprehensive treatment for 1,000 amputee children

SHARJAH, 20th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The Big Heart Foundation (TBHF) has announced the launch of the second edition of its Ramadan campaign, “For Gaza,” building on the initiative introduced last Ramadan to support orphaned children in the Gaza Strip.

This year, the campaign focuses on Palestinian amputee children, as more than 1,000 registered children remain in urgent need of prosthetic limbs and specialised rehabilitation services.

The campaign seeks to provide a comprehensive and sustained care pathway that includes custom prosthetic limbs, physical rehabilitation, and psychological and social support. It is implemented in partnership with Palestine’s Taawon Foundation, TBHF’s long-standing humanitarian partner, ensuring that assistance is delivered through trusted local institutions with the capacity to provide specialized and continuous care.

The initiative builds on TBHF’s ongoing humanitarian commitment and follows the success of the “For Gaza” campaign launched by H.H. Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Chairperson of The Big Heart Foundation, during Ramadan 2025. That campaign raised more than AED 10 million and provided sustainable care for over 555 orphaned children in Gaza for a minimum of three years, reflecting the Foundation’s belief that humanitarian work must extend beyond immediate relief to create lasting, dignified impact.

TBHF confirmed that children supported through this year’s “For Gaza” campaign fall within zakat-eligible categories in accordance with Islamic guidelines. The Foundation emphasized that all donations are directed entirely to beneficiaries, with no administrative or operational deductions, in line with its principles of transparency and accountability.

The Foundation calls upon individuals and institutions to contribute through direct donations or community-led fundraising initiatives, helping ensure that children regain mobility, independence, and the opportunity to rebuild their lives with dignity.

Alya Obaid Al Musaiebi, Director of TBHF, said: “Our decision to continue the ‘For Gaza’ campaign reflects a sustained commitment to children whose lives have been profoundly affected by conflict. Amputee children face complex physical, psychological, and social challenges that require more than short-term assistance.

They require structured, long-term support that restores mobility, safeguards dignity, and enables them to move forward with confidence. The situation in Gaza demands a response that transitions from emergency relief to durable, human-centered recovery.”

She added: “Last year, the community of the United Arab Emirates demonstrated a powerful spirit of solidarity, as individuals and institutions united around a shared humanitarian purpose and created tangible impact in the lives of vulnerable children. Building on that collective commitment, we aim this year to expand access to specialized services, strengthen local rehabilitation capacity, and contribute to a sustainable system of care that allows children to grow, learn, and actively participate in their communities.”