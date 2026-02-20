AED 6.625 billion in total value of lease contracts in Ajman in 2025

AJMAN, 20th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The Municipality and Planning Department – Ajman announced remarkable growth in rental transactions during 2025, with the total value of lease contracts exceeding AED 6.625 billion, recording an increase of over AED 1.695 billion, and a growth rate of 34.4% compared to 2024, reaffirming Ajman’s position as a promising investment environment.

This accelerated growth reflects the sustained economic momentum witnessed by the Emirate of Ajman and its growing attractiveness across residential, commercial, and investment rental markets, supported by a package of flexible policies and stimulating regulations, alongside the continuous development of infrastructure and public services.

In this context, Abdulrahman Mohammed Al Nuaimi, Director General of the Municipality and Planning Department – Ajman, affirmed that the emirate is moving confidently toward consolidating its position as a leading destination for residents, tourists, and investors, in line with the objectives of Ajman Vision 2030 aimed at building a competitive business environment and a sustainable investment climate that drives economic growth.

He explained that Ajman possesses all the essential components that provide an integrated and secure living environment, in addition to adopting flexible and investment-attractive executive policies, particularly in infrastructure and public services, thereby enhancing the emirate’s competitiveness and its ability to attract quality investments.

He stated that the value of residential lease contracts during 2025 exceeded AED 3.320 billion, while commercial contracts reached AED 2.423 billion, and investment contracts amounted to AED 881 million. These figures reflect growing housing demand in the emirate, alongside the noticeable recovery in commercial activity and strengthened investor confidence in Ajman’s business environment.

He further noted that the emirate continues to achieve tangible progress in attracting investments and supporting development projects, while ensuring their sustainability and long-term success. He highlighted that Ajman’s strategic geographical location, as a key link between the emirates, has significantly contributed to the increased demand for various types of lease contracts.

He also underscored the wise directives of the prudent leadership of the emirate, which place great emphasis on encouraging both citizens and investors through providing an integrated system of facilitation and support. He affirmed that Ajman’s legislation and regulatory framework are characterized by flexibility and clarity, offering a supportive environment for entrepreneurship and investment.

Within the framework of the emirate’s digital and smart transformation, he explained that digital initiatives have effectively accelerated transaction completion and enhanced service efficiency in line with best government practices.

For his part, Yousef Mohammed Al Sheiba Al Nuaimi, Executive Director of the Rental Regulation Sector, stated that lease contract attestation transactions across all categories witnessed notable growth during 2025.

''The Department completed 115,624 residential contract transactions, 42,839 commercial contract transactions, and 282 investment contract transactions, reflecting the efficiency of the system and the growing demand in the rental market across the emirate,'' he added