UAE, Bahrain jointly dispatch urgent 100 tonnes of aid to Gaza Strip

ABU DHABI, 20th February, 2026 (WAM) -- In cooperation with ‘’Operation Chivalrous Knight 3’’ and the Emirates Red Crescent of the United Arab Emirates, the Royal Humanitarian Foundation of the Kingdom of Bahrain (RHF) has dispatched an urgent 100-tonne relief shipment to the Gaza Strip on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan.

The aid was sent via Al-Arish Airport in the Arab Republic of Egypt in preparation for its entry through the Rafah Border Crossing.

This humanitarian initiative comes in implementation of the directives of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain and Honorary President of the Royal Humanitarian Foundation, and under the generous guidance of H.H. Sheikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Representative of His Majesty the King for Humanitarian Work and Youth Affairs and Chairman of the Foundation’s Board of Trustees.

The relief shipment includes a range of essential supplies, comprising hygiene kits for children and women, basic food commodities, as well as a selection of medicines and critical medical supplies.

On this occasion, Eng. Ibrahim Dalhan Al Doseri, Acting Secretary-General of the Royal Humanitarian Foundation, affirmed that this urgent relief initiative reflects the Kingdom’s noble humanitarian vision aimed at supporting the brotherly Palestinian people amid the severe humanitarian conditions they are enduring. He noted that this step underscores Bahrain’s steadfast commitment to supporting just causes, foremost among them the Palestinian cause.

Al Doseri further stated that the Foundation continues to carry out its humanitarian mission in line with the Kingdom of Bahrain’s longstanding approach of extending assistance to the brotherly Palestinian people in Gaza, in an effort to alleviate their harsh living conditions.

He added that dispatching this shipment during the holy month of Ramadan carries profound humanitarian significance and reinforces the values of solidarity and compassion for which the people of Bahrain are well known.