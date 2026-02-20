Google releases Gemini 3.1 Pro with ability to execute complex tasks

WASHINGTON, 20th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Google on Thursday unveiled Gemini 3.1 Pro, a major update to its artificial intelligence lineup that the company says more than doubles the reasoning performance of its predecessor.

The new model, released in preview, is designed to move AI beyond simple text generation toward "agentic" workflows, autonomous systems capable of capable of solving complex, multi-step problems in fields like software engineering, finance, and research.

The launch of Gemini 3.1 Pro marks a major leap in core intelligence, building on the architecture of the Gemini 3 series released last November. According to Google’s internal benchmarks, the model achieved a score of 77.1% on ARC-AGI-2, a rigorous test that evaluates a model's ability to solve

entirely new logic patterns it hasn't seen during training.

This represents more than twice the performance of the 3.0 Pro model and narrows the gap with last week's "Deep Think" specialised mode.

A standout innovation is the model's ability to generate website-ready, animated Scalable Vector Graphics (SVGs) directly from a text prompt.