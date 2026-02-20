India joins Pax Silica Initiative, signs Joint Statement on India-U.S. AI Opportunity Partnership

NEW DELHI, 20th February, 2026 (WAM) -- India today joined the Pax Silica initiative by becoming a signatory to the Pax Silica Declaration at a special event held on the margins of the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi.

India also signed a Joint Statement on the "India-U.S. AI Opportunity Partnership” as a bilateral addendum to the Declaration.

The Indian Ministry of External Affairs said the documents were signed by Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, S. Krishnan; U.S. Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor; and U.S. Under Secretary of State for Economic Growth, Energy and the Environment, Jacob Helberg.

Pax Silica seeks to build secure, resilient, and innovation-driven supply chains for technologies foundational to the AI era, particularly silicon and critical minerals that underpin semiconductors, advanced computing, and other high-technology systems.

Through the Joint Statement on the AI Opportunity Partnership, India and the United States aim to promote pro-innovation regulatory approaches, strengthen the physical AI stack, and advance free enterprise.

The partnership envisions empowering AI developers, startups, and ecosystem enablers; exploring joint research and development; facilitating industry partnerships and investments in next-generation data centers; enhancing cooperation on access to compute and advanced processors; and accelerating innovation in AI models and applications.